Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards with 15 noms, HBO scores 8

Ben Platt appears in a scene from "The

Ben Platt appears in a scene from "The Politician."  Credit: Netflix via AP

By The Associated Press
With 15 nominations, Netflix is the top contender at the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards, which honors media for fair and accurate representations of LGBTQ people.

The streaming juggernaut scored nominations for outstanding drama series (“The Politician”), outstanding reality program (“Queer Eye”) and outstanding limited series (“When They See Us,” “Tales of the City”). Three Netflix shows will compete for outstanding comedy series: “Dear White People,” “Sex Education” and “One Day at a Time.”

HBO followed Netflix with eight nominations, while NBC, ABC and CBS scored four nominations each. GLAAD announced 176 nominees in 30 categories on Wednesday.

Nominees for outstanding film (wide release) are “Rocketman,” “Bombshell,” “Downton Abbey,” “Booksmart” and “Judy.” The category for outstanding drama series has 10 nominees, including “Pose,” “Euphoria” and “Killing Eve.”

The GLAAD Media Awards will host two ceremonies, the first in New York on March 19 and another in Los Angeles on April 16.

