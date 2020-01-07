TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Glenn Weiss to direct Oscar broadcast for fifth time

Glenn Weiss, winner of the Outstanding Directing for

Glenn Weiss, winner of the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for "The Oscars," proposes marriage to Jan Svendsen during the 70th annual Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Massapequa Park native Glenn Weiss, who famously proposed marriage to his girlfriend live onstage at the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, will direct and co-produce the 92nd Academy Awards telecast, airing on ABC Feb. 9.

This will be Weiss' fifth time directing the Oscars show. "We are so lucky that Glenn is back as our director this year. He is deeply creative and collaborative and has a terrific instinct for live television," producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a statement Tuesday. "It is a huge win to us to have Glenn at the helm."

Weiss, 58, won two of his 14 Emmy Awards for directing the 2017 and 2018 Oscars.

