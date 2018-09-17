Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long Islander Glenn Weiss proposes during Emmy acceptance speech

Glenn Weiss proposes to Jan Svendsen at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By Daniel Bubbeo
Winning an award wasn’t enough for Glenn Weiss at Monday’s Primetime Emmy Awards — he also won a wife.

The Long Island native, who won an Emmy for directing this year’s Academy Awards telecast, started talking about what a bittersweet victory it was following the death of his mother two weeks earlier. He then thanked his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, for being the sunshine of his life and then added “You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend, because I want to call you my wife.”

The camera then showed an emotional Svendsen nodding yes while Weiss said “I didn’t ask yet.” He then invited her to join him onstage where he then slipped his mother’s wedding ring on her finger. He joked: “To my sisters and brothers, I didn’t swipe it, Dad knows I have it.”

He then got down on one knee and popped the question. Not surprisingly, the tearful Svendsen said yes.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

