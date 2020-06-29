Hulu removes 'Golden Girls' episode with blackface gag

At a time of heightened awareness over racism, Hulu has removed an episode of "The Golden Girls" containing a blackface gag.

As of at least Monday, the streaming service Hulu had excised the episode "Mixed Blessings" from its slate of NBC's two-time Emmy Award-winning Outstanding Comedy Series, about four older women sharing a house in Miami.

The script by future "Modern Family" co-creator Christopher Lloyd (not the actor), concerns Michael (guest Scott Jacoby), son of Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), becoming engaged to an older Black woman, Lorraine (guest Rosalind Cash). When the couple brings Lorraine's mother Greta (guest Virginia Capers) and two aunts to meet Dorothy, they find fellow housemates Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) and Rose Nylund (Betty White) each wearing a mud-mask facial treatment resembling blackface makeup.

Nearsighted Greta, assuming Lorraine's fiancé is Black, says, "You must be Michael's parents." After putting on her glasses, she reacts in slow shock at the two women: "Oh, my Lord." The innocently scatterbrained Rose quickly assures, "This is mud on our faces. We're not really Black!"

Hulu, which last week removed three episodes of the comedy "Scrubs" containing blackface gags, did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.