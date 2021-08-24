TODAY'S PAPER
'Golden Girls' episodes to screen at LI theaters

The cast of "The Golden Girls," clockwise from left: Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White, Estelle Getty. Credit: Touchstone Television/Everett Collection

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Five episodes of the classic comedy series "The Golden Girls" will play in theaters, including five on Long Island as "Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls" on Sept. 14.

Fathom Events said Tuesday that the 1985-92 NBC sitcom about four women in their golden years (Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan and Betty White) who share friendship and a home in Miami, will screen at AMC Stony Brook 17, Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, Island 16 Cinema De Lux in Holtsville, Regal Deer Park 16 and Regal Westbury 12.

The featured episodes are "The Engagement," "The Flu," "The Way We Met," "Ladies of the Evening," and "Grab That Dough." White, 99, the only surviving cast member, has not commented on social media. Her "Golden Girls" work netted her one of her five Emmys. The show itself was nominated six times for Outstanding Comedy Series, winning in 1986 and 1987.

