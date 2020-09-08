Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Sanaa Lathan and Alfre Woodard will star in a one-shot, all-Black "remix" of the 1985-92 NBC sitcom "The Golden Girls" set to stream online Tuesday at 9 p.m.

"Golden Girls remix... ," tweeted the special's director, Gina Prince-Bythewood ("The Old Guard"), 51, linking to its page at Zoom Where It Happens. When a commenter asked, "If we can't stream live, will this be recorded/posted somewhere?," Prince-Bythewood responded, "Nope. A one-time thing.”

It was unclear if the one-hour show would be a restaging of one or more of the original half-hour scripts or if it would be an entirely new story with the original characters — four single older women sharing a house in Miami.

Several of the special's stars posted a promotional image across their social media, showing the four original stars posing in character, and their heads then replaced with those of the four remix stars. Three-time Emmy Award winner and Oscar winner King (HBO's "Watchmen," 2018's "If Beale Street Could Talk") stands in place of Bea Arthur's no-nonsense Dorothy Zbornak, with "black-ish" star Ross subbing for Betty White's scatterbrained Rose Nylund, Lathan (Showtime's "The Affair") for Rue McClanahan's flirty Southern belle Blanche Devereaux, and four-time Emmy winner Woodard for Estelle Getty's unfiltered Sophia Petrillo.

Writer-actress Lena Waithe (Netflix's "Master of None," Showtime's "The Chi") will host.

The "Golden Girls" recasting follows recent reports that Hulu removed an original episode of the sitcom because of blackface concerns.

The 1988 "Mixed Blessings" episode revolves around Michael (Scott Jacoby), the son of Dorothy, planning to marry an older Black woman (Rosalind Cash). Blanche and Rose meet Michael's would-be mother-in-law and two other relatives of his fiancee while wearing mud masks.

"This is mud on our faces," Rose says. "We’re not really black."