Golden Globe Award nominations announced

The reading of Golden Globe nominations has begun in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for best TV comedy series are: "black-ish," ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," ''Master of None," ''Smilf" and "Will & Grace."

The nominees for foreign language film are: "Fantastic Woman," ''First They Killed My Father," "In the Fade," ''Loveless" and "The Square."

The nominees for best animated feature film are: "The Boss Baby," ''The Breadwinner," ''Coco," ''Ferdinand" and "Loving Vincent."

The nominees for best limited television series are: "Big Little Lies," ''Fargo," ''Feud: Bette and Joan," ''The Sinner" and "Top of the Lake: China Girl."

The Golden Globe nominees for best actress in a television comedy or musical are: Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"; Alison Brie, "Glow"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Issa Rae, "Insecure" and Frankie Shaw, "Smilf."

The Golden Globe nominees for best actor in a television comedy or musical are: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"; Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"; William H. Macy, "Shameless" and Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace."

The nominees for the best television drama series are: "The Crown," ''The Handmaid's Tale," ''This Is Us," ''Stranger Things" and "Game of Thrones."

The Golden Globe nominees for best motion picture comedy or musical are: "The Disaster Artist," ''Get Out," ''The Greatest Showman," ''Lady Bird" and "I, Tonya."

The nominees for best motion picture drama are: They are "Call Me By Your Name," ''Dunkirk," ''The Post," The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."