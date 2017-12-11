TODAY'S PAPER
Golden Globe Award nominations announced

The Golden Globe nominations were announced by Kristen Bell in Beverly Hills, California.

This image released by Hulu shows Elisabeth Moss

This image released by Hulu shows Elisabeth Moss as Offred in a scene from the critically acclaimed, "The Handmaid's Tale." Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
The reading of Golden Globe nominations has begun in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for best TV comedy series are: "black-ish," ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," ''Master of None," ''Smilf" and "Will & Grace."

The nominees for foreign language film are: "Fantastic Woman," ''First They Killed My Father," "In the Fade," ''Loveless" and "The Square."

The nominees for best animated feature film are: "The Boss Baby," ''The Breadwinner," ''Coco," ''Ferdinand" and "Loving Vincent."

The nominees for best limited television series are: "Big Little Lies," ''Fargo," ''Feud: Bette and Joan," ''The Sinner" and "Top of the Lake: China Girl."

The Golden Globe nominees for best actress in a television comedy or musical are: Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"; Alison Brie, "Glow"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Issa Rae, "Insecure" and Frankie Shaw, "Smilf."

The Golden Globe nominees for best actor in a television comedy or musical are: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"; Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"; William H. Macy, "Shameless" and Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace."

The nominees for the best television drama series are: "The Crown," ''The Handmaid's Tale," ''This Is Us," ''Stranger Things" and "Game of Thrones."

The Golden Globe nominees for best motion picture comedy or musical are: "The Disaster Artist," ''Get Out," ''The Greatest Showman," ''Lady Bird" and "I, Tonya."

The nominees for best motion picture drama are: They are "Call Me By Your Name," ''Dunkirk," ''The Post," The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

