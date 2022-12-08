Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes as it returns to NBC

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host next month’s Golden Globe Awards, presiding over a boozy celebration of TV and film that is trying to make a comeback after being knocked off the air by scandal.

Carmichael, who won an Emmy this year for his intimate HBO special “Rothaniel,” will be the rare Black host for a ceremony that has been criticized for years for snubbing Black-led projects and performances.

Thursday’s announcement comes roughly a month before the Jan. 10 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony to allow the Globes and their parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, to make changes after a damaging 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed its inner workings, including that it had no Black members since at least 2002.

The Globes have since diversified their membership and NBC has reinstated its telecast, but it remains to be seen how the televised return will be received. Nominations for the ceremony will be announced Dec. 12.

Carmichael won an Emmy Award in September for writing “Rothaniel,” a stand-up special in which he publicly reveled that he is gay.

The Globes have often gone without hosts, but beginning in 2010, the show tapped the comedic talents of Ricky Gervais, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and others to helm the telecast and roast its attendees, with frequent ribbing of the HFPA included.