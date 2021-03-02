The pandemic-era Golden Globes sunk to 6.9 million viewers, down a whopping 64% from 2020 and only barely beating the year when a writer's strike forced NBC to show a news conference announcing the winners.

Last year's show, in the pre-lockdown era, reached 18.4 million viewers, the Nielsen company said.

Big winners in Sunday's ceremony were the films "Nomadland" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," and the television programs "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit."

The writer's strike curtailed the Globes in 2008 and only 6 million people watched the news conference. Otherwise, this year's show had by far the smallest audience since NBC began telecasting the awards in 1996.

NBC anticipated a ratings bloodbath, the only question was how much. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted, but on separate coasts: Poehler in the show's traditional home of the Beverly Hilton hotel and Fey in New York's Rainbow Room.

For a country sick of Zoom meetings, most of the nominees appeared remotely and there was no red carpet. Some stars dressed for the occasion, others didn't bother.

The shuddering sound you hear at the Globes' ratings low is coming from ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which puts on the Oscars. The Academy Awards in 2020 reached a record low 23.6 million viewers, and that was also pre-lockdown.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Oscars will be held on April 25, giving organizers hope that with more people vaccinated against COVID-19, it might have more in-person elements.