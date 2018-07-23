Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new 'GMA' third hour

Viewers will see two familiar faces when "Good Morning America" launches its third hour.

ABC News on Monday announced Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will co-host "GMA Day." The show is set to premiere at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10.

After a successful career in the NFL with the Giants and his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the 46-year-old Strahan left "Live! With Kelly and Michael" in 2016 to join "GMA" fulltime as a co-host.

Haines, 40, has been a co-host on "The View" since 2016.

"GMA Day" replaces the food-themed program "The Chew."