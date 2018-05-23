TODAY'S PAPER
'Good Morning America' to expand; 'The Chew' canceled

The third hour of "GMA" will start at 1 p.m.

Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

 Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the set of "Good Morning America."  Photo Credit: AP/Paula Lobo

By The Associated Press
ABC's "Good Morning America" is expanding to a third hour — and swallowing "The Chew" to make room, The Associated Press reports.

The network said Wednesday the new third hour will air at 1 p.m. Eastern, which is often the spot for the cooking show. "GMA" starts at 7 a.m.

"The Chew" has aired for seven seasons. ABC didn't reveal when the third hour of "GMA" will begin, but said "The Chew" episodes will air as planned until September.

Says Ben Sherwood, president of Disney/ABC Television: "We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour."

