Sunday's Grammys are lowest-rated ever

Billie Eilish won awards for song of the

Billie Eilish won awards for song of the year, album of the year, record of the year and best new artist at Sunday's Grammys.

By Daniel Bubbeo
Sunday's Grammy Awards broke several records: multiple winner Billie Eilish, 18, became the youngest person to win top award record of the year (for "Bad Guy"), and the telecast was the lowest-rated in Grammy history, according to Nielsen.

The CBS telecast had a 5.4 rating in the key adults 18 to 49 demographic and total viewership of 18.7 million people, which is down 3% and 6%, respectively, from last year. The program was also the least-watched Grammys since 2006, which had 17 million viewers.

Despite the low numbers, the awards show was still the highest-rated and most-watched program on all of television Sunday night.

