Sunday's Grammys are lowest-rated ever

Sunday's Grammy Awards broke several records: multiple winner Billie Eilish, 18, became the youngest person to win top award record of the year (for "Bad Guy"), and the telecast was the lowest-rated in Grammy history, according to Nielsen.

The CBS telecast had a 5.4 rating in the key adults 18 to 49 demographic and total viewership of 18.7 million people, which is down 3% and 6%, respectively, from last year. The program was also the least-watched Grammys since 2006, which had 17 million viewers.

Despite the low numbers, the awards show was still the highest-rated and most-watched program on all of television Sunday night.