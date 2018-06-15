“Double Dare,” one of Nickelodeon’s signature series, gets a 21st century reboot when it returns Monday, June 25, with new host Liza Koshy (original host Marc Summers is now a “color commentator”). But one thing will remain the same: Contestants will be showered with oodles of green slime. Here are five things to know about that icky (and iconic) substance:

1. Green slime actually made its debut on “You Can’t Do That On Television,” a Canadian sketch show that aired from 1979 to 1990 (1981-90 on Nickelodeon). Show creator Roger Price slimed kids for saying, “I don’t know,” because he found it annoying. Recognizing the popularity of green slime, Nickelodeon added it as a key part of “Double Dare,” when it debuted in 1986.

2. “You Can’t Do That On Television” used cream of wheat, green food coloring, cooking oil and baby shampoo for its green slime.

3. “Double Dare” originally used the same recipe, but cream of wheat hardened under the studio lights, making cleanup difficult. So the show changed to a mixture of applesauce, green food coloring, vanilla pudding and non-dairy creamer.

4. Surprise! It’s not particularly tasty. “It tastes disgusting, actually,” "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy said on the red carpet for the 2012 Kids' Choice Awards, “but it feels great, so that’s all that matters.”

5. “You Can’t Do That On Television” creator Price was sued by the creators of “Ghostbusters,” who said they were the first to do green slime. The lawsuit was thrown out after Price argued that he had been sliming kids since 1979, five years before “Ghostbusters” debuted.

Source: dailydot.com