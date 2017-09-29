After a nine-year run at “Good Day New York,” co-anchor Greg Kelly announced his departure from the show and Fox/5 station on Friday’s edition. He’s expected to be replaced by former WABC/7 anchor Lori Stokes either next month or in November.

“This is my last episode,” Kelly told viewers and co-anchor Rosanna Scotto just after 7, adding: “There are some other things I’m excited about doing and I am very, very grateful for all the time I’ve had here and for all the people who make this show possible.” Later in the broadcast, citing contractual restrictions, he said, “I can’t say nothing about nothing for a long time.”

Neither Stokes -- who left Ch. 7 in August after 17 years there -- nor Ch. 5 have confirmed her crosstown move, although there has been widespread industry speculation since Thursday.

The station’s longtime general manager, Lew Leone, made a statement saying, “We want to thank Greg for his years of service. He has been an integral part of the FOX 5 team and we wish him the best of luck in the future.”

A station representative did not comment further.

Kelly -- son of former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly -- was raised in Garden City, and after graduating from Fordham in 1991, joined the Marines where he spent nine years in active and reserve duty. As a Marine, he flew a AV-8B Harrier -- once, when flying over Yuma, Arizona, he was forced to bail out, and was later found unconscious.

After stints at an upstate station, then at NY1, where he covered politics, he joined Fox News Channel as the network’s Atlanta-based correspondent, then covered the second Iraq War for the network as an embed with the Third Infantry Division.

In January 2012, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said it was investigating Kelly over an alleged sexual assault that took place in October 2011, then dropped the investigation a couple of weeks later, saying “after reviewing all the evidence, we have concluded that the established facts do not constitute a crime under New York criminal law.” At that time, Kelly’s attorney issued a statement saying his client “strenuously denies any wrongdoing of any kind.”