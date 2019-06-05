TODAY'S PAPER
Gretchen Carlson steps down as Miss America chairwoman

Gretchen Carlson attends Variety's Power of Women: New

Gretchen Carlson attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in Manhattan on April 5, 2019.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who helped eliminate the pageant's swimsuit competition, is stepping down as board chairwoman of the Miss America Organization.

The former Fox News Channel host was part of an all-female leadership team that took over the pageant following an email scandal in which male leaders insulted former Miss Americas, denigrating their appearance, intelligence and even their sex lives.

Carlson, 52, pushed for the elimination of the swimsuit competition from the pageant, which originated in Atlantic City nearly 100 years ago. In its place last year, contestants spoke about themselves, their goals and how they planned to serve the community.

Some welcomed the change as making the pageant more relevant, but many state organizations rebelled against the new leadership team over how it ran the organization.

Carlson will be replaced by Shantel Krebs, the former South Dakota secretary of state. Attorney Brenda Keith will be vice-chair.

By The Associated Press

