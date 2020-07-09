HBO Max orders animated series based on 'Hair Love'

HBO Max is having a good "Hair" day.

The new streaming service announced that it has ordered 12 episodes of "Young Love," a new animated series based on writer-director Matthew A. Cherry's Oscar-winning animated short film "Hair Love."

The short and the series are both based on Cherry's book "Hair Love," about a Black dad who has to learn to style his 7-year-old daughter Zuri's hair. Carl Jones, who worked on the UPN animated series "The Boondocks," will team up with Cherry as showrunners for the series from Sony Pictures Animation.

No premiere date was announced for "Young Love."