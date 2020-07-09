TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

HBO Max orders animated series based on 'Hair Love'

HBO Max has ordered a 12-episode season of

HBO Max has ordered a 12-episode season of "Young Love," based on the Oscar-winning animated short, "Hair Love." Credit: HBO Max / Sony Pictures Animation

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

HBO Max is having a good "Hair" day.

The new streaming service announced that it has ordered 12 episodes of "Young Love," a new animated series based on writer-director Matthew A. Cherry's Oscar-winning animated short film "Hair Love."

The short and the series are both based on Cherry's book "Hair Love," about a Black dad who has to learn to style his 7-year-old daughter Zuri's hair. Carl Jones, who worked on the UPN animated series "The Boondocks," will team up with Cherry as showrunners for the series from Sony Pictures Animation.

No premiere date was announced for "Young Love."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Naya Rivera attends YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Sheriff: 'Glee' actress missing, 4-year-old son found alone in boat
Joy Reid currently hosts the weekend show "AM MSNBC picks Joy Reid to replace Chris Matthews
Whitney Houston is one of this year's inductees Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to offer virtual induction ceremony
Shepard Smith is set to join CNBC in Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith going to CNBC
The cast of MTV's "The Challenge" are part After 35 seasons, 'The Challenge' is still strong
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo play Alexander Hamilton Miranda responds to 'Hamilton' slavery criticism
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search