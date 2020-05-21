CBS sets 'Haircut Night in America'

CBS aims to be a cut above on May 29 with the celebrity-tutorial special "Haircut Night in America."

Husband-and-wife actors Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn will host the hourlong show as top hairstylists remotely teach TV personality Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, hockey star P.K. Subban and front-line health care workers the basics of cut and color in this time of pandemic-shuttered barbershops and salons.

"We're all in this together, and we're all starting to look a little shaggy," said executive producer Tom Forman in a statement. "So grab your scissors and join us for a night of makeovers, stars, laughs, tips and celebrity home haircuts overseen by the best stylists in the world."