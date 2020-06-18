It's Christmas in July on Hallmark Channel

HallmarkChannel is about to get into the holiday spirit, only the holiday is not the Fourth of July and the spirit is not the one from '76.

With the idea that we need a little Christmas now, the cable channel's early holiday gift to viewers is a 17-day marathon of Yuletide-themed Hallmark movies. The "Keepsake Christmas" marathon will get underway on July 10 at noon with "Christmas at Dollywood," the light as a snowflake tale of a New York City event planner (Danica McKellar) who finds love while working a holiday gig at the Tennessee theme park. And yes, the park's owner, Dolly Parton, has a sizable role.

Each day through July 27 Hallmark will present up to a dozen similar confections, including "The Nine Lives of Christmas," in which a stray cat drives the romance; "Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe," a Jane Austen meets St. Nick heart-tugger starring Lacey Chabert; "Christmas in Rome," with Chabert again, this time as a tour guide in the Eternal City; "Christmas in Graceland: Home for the Holidays," and no, Elvis is not in the building; and the classic "Switched for Christmas" starring Candace Cameron Bure as identical twins who swap lives.

For more details, go to hallmarkchannel.com. You'll have to provide your own mistletoe.