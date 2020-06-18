TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
73° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

It's Christmas in July on Hallmark Channel

Dolly Parton, left, and Danica McKellar star in

Dolly Parton, left, and Danica McKellar star in "Christmas at Dollywood" July 10 on Hallmark Channel. Credit: Curtis Hilbun/Curtis Hilbun

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

HallmarkChannel  is about to get into the holiday spirit, only the holiday is not the Fourth of July and the spirit is not the one from '76.

With the idea that we need a little Christmas now, the cable channel's early holiday gift to viewers is a 17-day marathon of Yuletide-themed Hallmark movies. The "Keepsake Christmas" marathon will get underway on July 10 at noon with "Christmas at Dollywood," the light as a snowflake tale of a New York City event planner (Danica McKellar) who finds love while working a holiday gig at the Tennessee theme park. And yes, the park's owner, Dolly Parton, has a sizable role.

Each day through July 27 Hallmark will present up to a dozen similar confections, including "The Nine Lives of Christmas," in which a stray cat drives the romance; "Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe," a Jane Austen meets St. Nick heart-tugger starring Lacey Chabert; "Christmas in Rome," with Chabert again, this time as a tour guide in the Eternal City; "Christmas in Graceland: Home for the Holidays," and no, Elvis is not in the building; and the classic "Switched for Christmas" starring Candace Cameron Bure as identical twins who swap lives.

For more details, go to hallmarkchannel.com. You'll have to provide your own mistletoe.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

HBO's drama series "Perry Mason" stars Matthew Rhys. 'Perry Mason': Origin story doesn't deliver
Theresa Caputo's fourth book, "Good Mourning," is set 'Long Island Medium': Pandemic 'opened our eyes'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer Shakira Our favorite summer songs, movies and more
"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Katherine Kelly 'Bold and the Beautiful' 1st network scripted show to resume shooting
ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who will host Kimmel to host Emmys, first major awards show of pandemic
"Bachelorette" season 15 star Hannah Brown helped a 'Bachelorette' rescues man in rafting incident
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search