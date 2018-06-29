TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Evening
86° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Showtime creating series based on Halo video game

The bestselling video game Halo will next be

The bestselling video game Halo will next be made into what Showtime is calling its most ambitious series. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

By Reuters
Print

International hit military science fiction videogame Halo is coming to television in the form of a scripted drama series, cable channel Showtime announced.
The 10-episode series, based on the bestselling Xbox franchise, will dramatize a 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, as well as weaving personal stories with action and adventure, Showtime said in a statement.
Halo, a first-person shooter game developed for Microsoft Corp’s Xbox in 2001, has grown into a global phenomenon, selling more than 77 million copies worldwide and grossing more than $5 billion in sales. It has already spurred spinoff novels, graphic novels and toys.
Showtime Chief Executive David Nevins described Halo as the network’s "most ambitious series ever."
"HALO will enthrall fans of the game while also drawing the uninitiated into a world of complex characters that populate this unique universe," he added in a statement.
Production on the new series will start in 2019 but Showtime, a unit of CBS, did not give an expected date for its television release. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television will co-produce with Microsoft videogame unit 343 Industries.
The $36 billion U.S. videogame industry has proved fertile ground for television and movies in the past, including big screen versions of "Lara Croft Tomb Raider," "Assassins Creed" and "Warcraft."

By Reuters

More Entertainment

Jerry Seinfeld takes Alec Baldwin along for a Baldwin's back on Seinfeld's 'Comedians in Cars'
Teeny, yet fierce Cupcake and his giant light-hearted New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
ATLANTA Robbin' Season -- "Crabs in a Barrel" The year's best TV so far includes 'Atlanta,' more
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their Quiz: Test your knowledge of 2018 pop culture so far
John Travolta, right, in a scene from "Gotti." These are the worst movies, TV, music of 2018 so far
Ellie Kemper, who stars in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' films at Adventureland