Halsey to co-star in LI-set drama based on YA bestseller

In her first significant acting role, electro-pop hitmaker Halsey will join Sydney Sweeney (HBO's "Euphoria") in the previously announced Long Island-set series "The Player's Table."

Deadline.com said Wednesday that the 25-year-old Halsey, born Ashley Frangipane, will play Rachel Calloway, a troubled graduate of an exclusive Long Island prep school. She works with senior Jill Newman (Sweeney) to investigate the murder of Newman's best friend three years earlier. Rachel, once a member of a school secret society known as "players," had left both that group and her wealthy upbringing behind, only to return to Long Island when her younger brother is convicted of the girl's murder.

The series is based on the Jessica Goodman young-adult novel "They Wish They Were Us," published last month. "I am the luckiest girl in the world because I get to make my acting debut with my favorite human-being @sydney_sweeney, on a tv adaptation of an amazing book….," wrote Halsey on Instagram. The pop star, who has done some animation voice-overs, hosted "Saturday Night Live" and played a music-award presenter in 2018's "A Star Is Born." "[T]he biggest secret ive ever kept," Sweeney, who turns 23 on Saturday, said on Twitter and Instagram. "[S]o excited to star alongside such a talented creative genius. can't think of anyone id rather do this with."

Halsey and Sweeney had met and befriended each other while shooting the music video for Halsey's 2019 hit "Graveyard," in which Sweeney played "Mysterious Girl."