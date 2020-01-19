TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Hank Azaria to stop voicing character Apu on 'The Simpsons,' report says

Hank Azaria, pictured at the Winter 2020 TCA

Hank Azaria, pictured at the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour on Friday in Pasadena, Calif., has been voicing the character of Apu since the 1990 episode "The Telltale Head." Credit: Getty Images / Tommaso Boddi

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Hank Azaria says he has no plans to continue voicing the character of Apu on "The Simpsons," according to an industry blog. But that isn't to say the Indian immigrant convenience store owner Azaria brought alive for 30 years won't live on.

Producers and Fox Broadcasting Co. wouldn't confirm to The Associated Press Azaria's exit or an end to Apu, a recurring character that has drawn criticism for reinforcing racial stereotypes. There was no immediate reply Saturday from Azaria's publicist.

The 55-year-old actor, who is white, indicated Friday to slashfilm.com that there was no resistance to phasing out his voice.

"We all made the decision together," Azaria said. "We all agreed on it. We all feel like it's the right thing and [feel] good about it."

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon runs the Kwik-E-Mart, a popular convenience store in the animated sitcom's Springfield. Apu is known for the catchphrase, "Thank you, come again." Azaria's first turn as Apu came in the first season's episode "The Telltale Head" in 1990.

Azaria speculated that among options going forward is transitioning Apu's voice to an Indian actor.

In 2017, comedian Hari Kondabolu put out a documentary, "The Problem with Apu," that examined the character's cultural impact. Asked in the film's aftermath if he had watched the documentary, Azaria said:

"Thank you for asking me. Yes, of course, I did see it, and let me see if I can tell you how I feel about that. The idea that anybody, young or old, past or present, was bullied or teased or worse based on the character of Apu on 'The Simpsons,' the voice or any other tropes of the character is distressing," he said. "And especially in post-9/11 America, the idea that anybody was marginalized based on it or had a hard time was very upsetting to me personally and professionally."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Storm Field on the beach outside of his What ever happened to TV meteorologist Storm Field?
Hugh Laurie stars in HBO's "Avenue 5." i 'Avenue 5': Bland satire that's lost in space
Allison Janney and Viola Davis in Amazon Studios' 'Troop Zero': Promising idea never gets fulfilled
Amy Ryan (who plays Mari Gilbert) in a Netflix releases 1st trailer for its Gilgo movie, 'Lost Girls'
Debbie Gibson attends the premiere of"Jojo Rabbit" LI's Debbie Gibson to guest on musical episode of 'Lucifer'
Bill Hemmer on Fox News' Bill Hemmer talks his new afternoon Fox News gig, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search