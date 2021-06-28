TODAY'S PAPER
"Annie Live!," featuring Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, will air Dec. 2 on NBC. Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Harry Connick Jr. is about to take on what might be the richest role of his career. The crooner and former "American Idol" judge has been cast as Daddy Warbucks in the musical "Annie Live!," which will air Dec. 2 on NBC.

The full name of Connick's character is Sir Oliver Warbucks, who is dubbed "Daddy" by Annie after he adopts her from an orphanage. Taraji P. Henson will play the evil Miss Hannigan, who runs the orphanage like a prison. A search continues for an actress to play the title role.

"I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play Daddy Warbucks in ‘Annie Live!’ and working alongside Taraji P. Henson is a dream come true," Connick said in a statement. "I love this show, and its musical message of love and hope couldn't come at a better time."

"Annie" originated on Broadway in April 1977 and was an immediate smash that ran for 2,377 performances and won seven Tony Awards including best musical. It returned to Broadway on two occasions and has twice been made into a feature film.

