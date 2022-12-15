Meghan, Harry vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series released Thursday, which includes Harry describing how his older brother shouted at him during a meeting and Meghan talking about wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage.

The couple have detailed their experiences leading to their decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in the United States in “Harry & Meghan,” a six-part series. The first three installments, released last week, focused on the British media’s coverage of the couple and the way it was influenced by racism.

The final three episodes see Harry, 38, directing more of his ire at Prince William, now heir to the throne, and speaking in more detail about how his relationship with the royal household broke down.

He recounted how William lashed out at him during a royal summit at Sandringham Castle in January 2020 to talk about Harry and Meghan's plan to step down as senior royals and move away.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” Harry said.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The royal said his and Meghan's plan to stay “half in, half out” of royal life was swiftly rejected.

Elsewhere in the series, Meghan, 41, says she thought about killing herself before she and Harry decided to move to America. “It was like, ‘All of this will stop if I am not here,’ ” she said.

Harry added that he believed the publication of a letter Meghan wrote her estranged father, Thomas Markle, contributed to her having a miscarriage. Meghan later sued the Mail on Sunday's publisher and won.

Harry stressed it was ultimately his decision, not Meghan's, to leave the U.K. “I said that we need to get out of here,” he said.

Palace officials have not commented on the series.

The production is Harry and Meghan’s latest effort to tell their own story after the couple stepped back from royal life in early 2020 and moved to the wealthy Southern California enclave of Montecito. Lucrative contracts with Netflix and Spotify have helped finance their life on an estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean.