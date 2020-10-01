Two HBO Max projects filming at LI farm

Two HBO Max projects — an upcoming Stephen King series and the limited series "The Flight Attendant," premiering next month — each have filmed recently at Youngs Farm in Old Brookville, including with a stunt involving a fire in a barn.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, J.J. Abrams' production company, Bad Robot, spent a day shooting a project by novelist King under the placeholder title "Faces." Details suggest it is the previously announced crime series "Duster," set in the Southwest during the 1970s.

On Thursday’s shoot, Youngs Farm was subbing for Texas, believes farm manager Tim Dooley, 37, who knows only the placeholder title. "It was supposed to be a place during winter but not snowy," he says. "They chose a spot with spruce trees in the background, since they're evergreen."

An old barn on the nearly 12-acre property was used for a scene involving a farm fire. "They had someone light a small fire within it, setting up this terrible deed," Dooley says. The crew staged "a fire approximately two feet high in the barn, adhering to all fire-safety protocols and permissions, of course." Using postproduction effects, the barn will appear to be incinerated on the show.

In April, HBO Max parent WarnerMedia said it had ordered two King series from Bad Robot — "Duster" and "Overlook," the latter set in the world of King's novel "The Shining." Bad Robot additionally is adapting King's novel "Lisey's Story" for Apple TV Plus.

On Sept. 2, "The Flight Attendant," an eight-episode, darkly comedic thriller starring Kaley Cuoco ("The Big Bang Theory"), filmed a flashback scene at Youngs. Shot by a splinter unit and not the main production crew, it features Audrey Grace Marshall as Cuoco's character, flight attendant Cassandra Bowden, as a child.

The series, set to premiere in November, adapts Chris Bohjalian's novel about a flight attendant who awakens in a hotel room during an overseas layover to find a dead man in her bed and no memory of what might have happened. Back in New York, she's questioned by FBI agents and begins to wonder whether she herself might be the killer.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The Flight Attendant," also starring Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Nolan Gerard Funk and others, had begun shooting its sixth episode when production went on hiatus this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming resumed around Aug. 31. A main-unit shoot is scheduled for Youngs on Monday.

Youngs Farm has served as a locale for numerous movie and photo shoots, and such TV shows as "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods" and "Madam Secretary."