AT&T says HBO Max streaming service to launch in May for $15 a month

A file photo of the cast of "Friends,"

A file photo of the cast of "Friends," which will begin streaming on HBO Max in May. Photo Credit: Getty Images / NBC

By The Associated Press
AT&T says that its HBO Max streaming service will launch in May for $15 a month, joining a crowded field.

The company has said HBO Max will become the "workhorse" for its video business as cord-cutting of traditional TV expands. It hopes to migrate people who pay for HBO in different ways today to the new platform. The service grew out of AT&T's $81 billion purchase of Time Warner, which AT&T overhauled and re-christened WarnerMedia.

The service will offer movies and programs from HBO and the WarnerMedia library, including "Friends," which it will pull back from Netflix. Other hits including "The Big Bang Theory" and "South Park" will also be available. It's aiming for kids with "Sesame Street" and an Elmo talk show. And it will have superhero movies from DC. The service will also launch 50 original series in the first year, half targeted to younger adults and the remainder split between shows for kids and for adults.

