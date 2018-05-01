“Heathers,” the Paramount Network reboot of the 1988 cult film, will launch July 10, the show announced via Instagram on Tuesday.

Originally intended to begin airing March 7, the series was pulled by Paramount after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14. Among other instances of violence, the original movie contained a scene with a shooting in a high school cafeteria.

At the time, the network said in a statement, “'Heathers' is a satirical comedy that takes risks in dealing with many of society's most challenging subjects,” including “socio-economic status to gun violence.”