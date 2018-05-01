TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
65° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

'Heathers' reboot TV series to premiere in July

Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox), Heather Chandler

 Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox), Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) and Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews) star in Paramount Network's "Heathers." Photo Credit: Paramount Network

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

“Heathers,” the Paramount Network reboot of the 1988 cult film, will launch July 10, the show announced via Instagram on Tuesday.

Originally intended to begin airing March 7, the series was pulled by Paramount after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14. Among other instances of violence, the original movie contained a scene with a shooting in a high school cafeteria.

At the time, the network said in a statement, “'Heathers' is a satirical comedy that takes risks in dealing with many of society's most challenging subjects,” including “socio-economic status to gun violence.”

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock attend the Sandler, Rock set for 'Kevin Can Wait' finale
Luann de Lesseps attends the 21st Annual Bergh Luann De Lesseps threatens to kill cops in arrest video
Kentucky Derby hopefuls, from front to back, Magnum NBC's Derby coverage to get closer with backstretch camera
Ralph Macchio reprises his "Karate Kid" role in 'Cobra Kai': 'Karate Kid' sequel is worth watching
Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal prior to his 5 LIers who have hosted 'SNL'
Saxophonist Charles Neville, best known for decades of Recent notable deaths