The Starz crime drama "Hightown," the pilot for which was shot in Freeport, is set to premiere May 17, the premium-cable network said Wednesday.

Set amid the Cape Cod drug world, the eight-episode series stars Monica Raymund ("Chicago Fire") as an alcoholic National Marine Fisheries Service agent based in Provincetown, who discovers an opioid fatality on the beach. Using the subsequent murder investigation as her first steps toward sobriety, she warily teams with state-police detective Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), whose confidential informant was the corpse and who suffers from demons of his own.

"No high can last forever," the show's official social media posted Wednesday, with a 21-second teaser.

With Freeport standing in for Provincetown, the pilot shot in April and May 2019, at locations including private homes on Church Street, Garfield Street and Johnson Place, at Bagel Dock and Cafe on Guy Lombardo Avenue, and Freeport Auto Parts & Wrecking on Buffalo Avenue. The Freeport Recreation Center on East Merrick Road served as the production's staging area.

Shooting additionally took place in Provincetown itself, including on historic Commercial Street with a fictional staging of the annual Carnival Parade.

Also featured are Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood. The series was created by Rebecca Cutter, a writer for "The Mentalist" and "Code Black" and a former producer of "Gotham." The show's cinematographer, Rachel Morrison, shot the 2018 Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther."