Hilarie Burton ("One Tree Hill's" Peyton Sawyer) is joining "The Walking Dead" in a recurring role as Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) wife, Lucille, according to Comicbook.com.

Why noteworthy? A couple reasons: Burton is Morgan's real-life wife, since 2019, while both also appeared together in "Extant" (2015) and "Grey's Anatomy" (2013).

Lucille, as "TWD" fans know, was Negan's wife who died just as the apocalypse began. In homage, he later named his infamous barbed-wire bat in her honor. She turned into a walker upon death, so these 10th season episodes, to air next year, will almost certainly be about their life together pre-apocalypse.