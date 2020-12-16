TODAY'S PAPER
Disney Plus 'Lizzie McGuire' revival gets scrapped

Hilary Duff was set to play an adult

Hilary Duff was set to play an adult version of Lizzie McGuire in a Disney Plus series. Credit: Getty Images / Presley Ann

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

It looks like fans who had high hopes for a revival of "Lizzie McGuire" are out of luck. Hilary Duff, who starred in the Disney Channel hit that ran from 2001 to 2004, announced Wednesday on Instagram that plans for a Disney Plus reboot have been scrapped.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," posted Duff, 33. She added: "I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best but the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of."

The revival, which was announced in August 2019, would have centered on Duff as an adult version of Lizzie. Original series creator Terri Minsky had been brought on as showrunner, but she left after two episodes were shot this year before the pandemic struck. Disney Plus failed to find a replacement for her.

Duff, however, can still be seen on TV. She appears in the TV Land sitcom "Younger," and a spinoff featuring her character from that show is in development.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

