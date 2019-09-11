TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

History Channel drops out of planned Dillinger documentary

Indiana Reformatory booking shots of John Dillinger, stored

Indiana Reformatory booking shots of John Dillinger, stored in the state archives.  Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

The History Channel has dropped out of a planned documentary on 1930s gangster John Dillinger that would have featured the proposed exhumation of his grave in Indianapolis sought by two relatives of the notorious criminal who question whether he's truly buried there.

A&E Networks spokesman Dan Silberman said Wednesday that The History Channel is no longer involved in the documentary, but declined to comment further, saying network officials "do not comment on why we aren't moving forward with a project."

Silberman said in early August that the Dillinger project had not gone into production.

Dillinger's nephew, Michael C. Thompson, filed a lawsuit Aug. 14 against Crown Hill Cemetery, after cemetery officials objected to the proposed exhumation.

Thompson is one of two Dillinger relatives who sought a state permit to exhume the grave site, saying they have evidence that Dillinger's body may not be buried there and that he may not have been the man FBI agents fatally shot outside a Chicago theater on July 22, 1934. That permit was approved in July.

The FBI said in a statement in August that it was a "myth" that its agents didn't kill Dillinger and that "a wealth of information supports Dillinger's demise" including fingerprint matches.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino attends Jenny McCarthy's "Inner 'The Situation' to be released from prison
Michelle Dockery, left, stars as Crawley heiress Lady You can see 'Downton Abbey' film on LI a week early
Elizabeth McGovern stars as Lady Grantham and Hugh LI's 'Downton' fans excited about upcoming movie
Clockwise from top left, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Friends 25 app is an anniversary gift for fans
Luke Islam, pictured earlier this summer, sang "Never Watch: LIer, 12, gets another standing ovation on 'AGT'
Long Islander Tommy Sheehan will compete on "Survivor: LI teacher to compete on 'Survivor'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search