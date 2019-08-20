"Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced Tuesday that she is returning to the NBC morning show on Sept. 3, following her maternity leave for her second adoption.

"Hi, guys! Guess what? … I'm coming back to work!" Kotb, 55, said in an Instagram video. "I'm going to be there on September the third, right after Labor Day. You guys, I'm so excited. Look, I'm not going to lie, this probably has been the best summer of my entire life with these two kids. I've loved every second of it. But you know what else I'm going to love? Coming back to you guys. So I am getting ready. I'm setting my alarm, 3:15 a.m., OK? We'll be back in business, alright?" she said, professing love for her audience and blowing them a kiss.

In April, Kotb announced during a call-in interview with her show that she had adopted a baby girl she named Hope Catherine Kotb. The newswoman had made a similar call to "Today" in February 2017 to say she had adopted an infant daughter she named Haley Joy Kotb, who had been born on that Valentine's Day.

Kotb, who has no children with her ex-husband, tennis coach Burzis Kanga, has been in a relationship since 2013 with financier Joel Schiffman. She announced in October 2016 that the two were moving in together. Schiffman has a grown daughter, Kyle Schiffman.