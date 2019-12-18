Holiday programs featuring naughty and nice folk

With just a few days left until the ''big day,'' the scheduling elves are hard at work, making sure viewers get their fill of all the holly, jolly programming TV has to offer.

As the on-screen Santas are eager to deliver these programming packages, we took a sneak peek at who's been naughty and nice this holiday season.

NICE Food Network. There's sugar, spice and everything nice as the candied cable net bakes up the season finale of ''Holiday Gingerbread Showdown'' Sunday at 10 p.m., followed by the season finales of ''Holiday Baking Championship'' and ''Christmas Cookie Challenge,'' respectively, at 9 and 11 p.m. Monday. Here's hoping Eddie Jackson left a cold glass of milk for the big guy.

NICE CBS. The network offers up its annual tradition of spotlighting inspirational stories of lives changed through adoption in Sunday's 9 p.m. telecast of ''A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel'' starring the Syosset-raised performer. Kids and Christmas go together like Rudolph and his nose-so-bright. Speaking of bright lights, ''Come on down!'' as the ''The Price Is Right'' unwraps two nights of holiday-themed specials featuring the cast of ''SEAL Team'' and Seth Rogen, airing Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m.

NAUGHTY Frank Shirley, ''National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." Because what other list would you be on by being a cheap, lying, no-good, rotten, four-flushing, lowlife, snake-licking, dirt-eating ... well, you get the drift. Though it's been airing throughout the month on AMC, the season wouldn't be complete without the film's Christmas Eve showing at 9 p.m. No Tylenol needed.

NAUGHTY Higbee's department store Santa in ''A Christmas Story." Poor Ralphie shouldn't have been criticized by Santa for his gift request. Sure, Ralphie may take a ricochet BB to the glasses, but the ''icicles on the garage'' take the rap. TBS and TNT offer their 24-hour marathons starting at 8 p.m. on TBS and 9 p.m. on TNT.

NICE NBC. The Peacock Network offers up it's traditional showing of ''It's a Wonderful Life'' at 8 p.m. Tuesday as well as ''Christmas Eve Mass'' at 11:30 p.m. later that night.

NAUGHTY The Grinch, ''Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas." He's mean and he's green and he's back Wednesday mat 8 p.m. OK, he turns good in the end, but it's still a steep uphill climb from being a three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce!

NICE Happiness is a warm puppy as ABC unleashes ''I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown'' Sunday at 7 p.m. ''Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town'' arrives Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC and then ''Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'' marches out Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the Alphabet Network.

NAUGHTY ''Bad Santa'' (2003) and "Bad Santa 2" (2016). Need we say more? On Tuesday, MTV offers up the Billy Bob Thornton-starring comedy (1, 5 and 9 p.m.) and its sequel (3 and 7 p.m.). We're sure there will be coal found in that stocking.