TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Holly Hunter to play liberal councilwoman in new NBC sitcom

Actors Holly Hunter and Ted Danson appear in

Actors Holly Hunter and Ted Danson appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Holly Hunter will star opposite Ted Danson in an upcoming NBC comedy set in the world of local politics.

The network said Wednesday that Hunter will play a liberal Los Angeles city councilwoman in the series from writer-producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Hunter’s character is a veteran politician who’s suspicious of Danson’s newly elected mayor, a wealthy businessman who’s never served in government.

Hunter, 61, is an Academy Award winner for the 1993 film “The Piano” and has three other Oscar nominations. She’s also worked extensively in TV, most recently in the HBO series “Succession,” and received six Emmy nods.

Danson, 71, stars in NBC’s comedy “The Good Place,” which is in its final season.

An air date for the untitled series wasn’t announced.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Luke Islam is a contestant on the upcoming LI's Islam to compete on 'AGT' champions season 
Nickelodeon has hooked Tom Kenny to play Patchy Nickelodeon's 'SpongeBob Musical' airing Dec. 7
Romany Malco as Rashon "Rush" Williams in "Holiday Christmas TV: What to watch this holiday season
Family members in the new TLC show, " Meet the LI family starring in TLC's 'Unpolished'
"America's Got Talent" judges Howie Mandel, left, Gabrielle 'America's Got Talent' tryouts in NYC Saturday
Lara Logan of "60 Minutes" will be part Fox News signs Lara Logan for documentary series
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search