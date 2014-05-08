'Homeland's' Damian Lewis joins 'Masterpiece Theatre's' 'Wolf Hall'

Damian Lewis -- who did a remarkable job on "Homeland" and has a best actor/drama Emmy to prove it -- has joined the cast of "Wolf Hall," based on the Hilary Mantel novel series and which should make a very big splash for PBS when it arrives via "Masterpiece Theatre" next year. Mark Rylance is already aboard, as is Jonathan Pryce, Joanne Whalley, Claire Foy and Mark Gatiss.

It's all based on the story of Thomas Cromwell (Rylance) who was chief minister to Henry VIII (Lewis) -- and who ushered in the Reformation (in essence, by abetting VIII's predilection for serial marriages...)

Filming has begun in England; this multi-parter arrives next year.

Lewis has kept busy since his run on "Homeland": He'll be in the miniseries "To Appomattox" -- not sure yet of the network berth as this is a "kickstarter" project -- and which has a heck of a cast; he'll play Sherman.

There are also a couple of interesting theatricals -- including a thriller with Gatiss (and Ewan McGregor and Naomie Harris...) and: yet another big budget film on Lawrence of Arabia with Nicole Kidman, Robert Pattinson and James Franco...