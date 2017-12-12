“Homeland” has a return date: The show’s seventh and penultimate season will launch Feb. 11, at 9 p.m., Showtime announced Tuesday.

Here’s the logline: “At the end of last season, following an assassination attempt on her life, President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) broke her promise to Carrie (Claire Danes) by arresting 200 members of the intelligence community without bringing charges against them, including Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). As season seven begins, Carrie has left her job in the White House and moved back to D.C. and is living with her sister Maggie (Amy Hargreaves) to take on the Keane administration and secure the release of the 200.”

As earlier announced, Morgan Spector (“Person of Interest,” and Broadway’s revival of “A View from the Bridge”) and Mackenzie Astin (long ago, “The Facts of Life,” more recently “Scandal”) are joining this season. Series regular Spector will play a friend of Carrie’s, and look into the background of those arrested; Mackenzie will have a recurring role as her brother-in-law.