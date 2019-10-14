Howard Stern and wife Beth renewed their vows on Monday's pre-taped episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," with former "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood officiating. The ceremony follows Howard Stern's on-air marriage proposal to Beth last week on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (which she accepted, much to his surprise).

"Here's what happened," radio icon Stern, 65, told host DeGeneres. "I am very good friends with Jimmy Kimmel. And in fact, he even gets me to go on vacation every once in a while," he said, adding that, "I was talking to Jimmy at this place in Tennessee, it was a resort, and I said, 'Watch this: I'm going to propose to my wife [of 11 years] in front of everyone [at a table of about 10 people] and she will say no.' And in fact, I did, I proposed and she said, 'I'm not getting remarried, it's bad luck,' whatever it is."

But when the couple went on Kimmel's late-night talk show, "I thought it would be funny if I proposed, to show him how she will turn me down," said Stern, who was raised primarily in Roosevelt and Rockville Centre. "And I got on one knee and I said, 'Darling, I love you' — and it was going to be great. It was going to get big laughs when she turns me down." However, "She said yes. I don't know why. It ruined the bit!"

DeGeneres, 61, noting the Sterns are fans of ABC's "The Bachelor" dating competition, told Howard, "I've got someone here I got ordained today to be able to marry you right now," and brought out Underwood, 27, who had starred in this year's season.

After a commercial break, Stern and his wife, 47, were gathered with DeGeneres and Underwood before a flowered backdrop. "Howard is so romantic," Beth Stern told the host. "He is the most romantic man. Every day he tells me how beautiful I am. … He knows I'm very insecure And every day he tells me he wants to remarry me. And I didn't know I was part of a bit that I was supposed to say, 'No' yesterday. I'm learning that for the first time today. So do you want to marry me?" she asked Howard.

"I so want to marry you," he replied. "And I vow to you, if you remarry me, I promise for the rest of my life to watch 'The Bachelor' with you in bed every single night. And 'Bachelor in Paradise,' " one of the spinoff shows.

They said their I-dos, “and so by the power vested in me I now pronounce you husband and wife," concluded Underwood — to which Howard Stern quipped, "What power is vested in you?" The Sterns kissed, Howard stepped on a glass as per Jewish tradition, and Beth Stern tossed the bouquet into the studio audience, where a woman caught it.