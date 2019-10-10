TODAY'S PAPER
Howard Stern proposes to wife Beth, live on 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Howard Stern and Beth Stern attend the North

Howard Stern and Beth Stern attend the North Shore Animal League America's Annual Celebrity "Get Your Rescue On" Gala on Nov. 30, 2018 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

Howard Stern is getting married.

Again.

To his wife.

That would be Beth.

In a not-quite-impromptu proposal to his wife of 11 years on Wednesday's edition of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the radio shock jock who was raised in Roosevelt and Rockville Centre, summoned his wife, who was seated in the studio audience, then dropped on a knee, and said this:

"Darling, you know you have given me the best years of my life. I love you so much. You do so much for animal rescue. You know how I feel about you. I'm gonna say to you now, in front of all of my best friends" — pointing to the audience — "my sweet love, will you marry me again?"

The setup was as follows: Stern was recounting to Kimmel, a close friend for years, the recent vacation both talk show hosts took together with their respective spouses (in Tennessee, of all places), when Stern recalled a conversation both had:  "I'm talking to Jimmy, and I said, 'You know, it's embarrassing. I have asked my wife to remarry me [but] she always says 'no' because she thinks it's jinxed if you get married again."

Jinx or not, he proposed, she accepted.

Stern arrived at "Kimmel" — which will orginate live from Brooklyln Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House the week of Oct. 21 — to sell his book, "Howard Stern Comes Again," which was published in the spring.

Expect Stern to be a guest during that run of shows — he always is when Kimmel comes to BAM —and maybe, just maybe, he and Beth will get married on "Kimmel"

Be surprised by nothing: This is Howard, and the beginning of November sweeps.  What are friends for, anyway?

