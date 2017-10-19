Howard Stern addressed the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment debacle on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday night, as only Stern could do.

During the interview late in the program, he said: “First of all, when did this guy have time to make movies? I don’t know.” Stern said to Kimmel, then bellowed to the audience: “I thought moviemaking was hard!”

He continued: “It’s an unbelievable story, and I said all these guys who do sexual harassment, I mean they’re freaks.

“This big fat guy, what does he think? He says to a woman — here’s his standard move, according to women who have accused him . . . ‘Listen, I’m gonna get in the shower. I want you to watch me nude,’ ” Stern added. “Now, I’m a man, if you saw me naked, you’d throw up. There is no girl on the planet that wants to see Harvey Weinstein naked and is gonna get aroused. If I was Harvey Weinstein, I’d wear a burqa and say, listen, you don’t have to look at me.”

“Same with this Bill O’Reilly. You know who he is? They threw him out of Fox. What was his move? He goes, I’m going to come over and get in the shower. What is with these guys and the shower? Men don’t look good in the shower.”

Disgraced politician Anthony Weiner was brought into the discussion, too. Per Stern, women do not want to see pictures of the male anatomy.

“They wanna see you got a job, they wanna see you treat ’em nicely. Right?”