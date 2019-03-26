TODAY'S PAPER
Hugh Dancy joining 'Homeland' for final season

He's the husband of series lead Claire Danes.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the Showtime

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the Showtime and HBO VIP pre-fight party for "Mayweather vs. Pacquiao" on May 2, 2015, in Las Vegas.   Photo Credit: Getty Images for SHOWTIME / Bryan Steffy

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Hugh Dancy has joined “Homeland,” Showtime announced Tuesday, turning the final season into something of a family affair: The actor’s the husband of series lead Claire Danes.

Dancy’s character was described by Showtime as a “savvy Washington consultant who joins the White House as a new foreign-policy adviser to the president and a formidable opponent to Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin).” Beau Bridges will play the president in the eighth and final season.

Showtime offered a few other details about season 8, which will launch later this year (no exact date was given): President Warner (Bridges), who seeks to end the war in Afghanistan, has enlisted Saul to begin peace talks with the Taliban, and he in turn enlists Carrie (Danes) to help.

English-born Dancy, 43, was most recently in Hulu's “The Path,” and before that NBC’s “Hannibal.” He met Danes when both starred in the 2007 movie adaptation of the Susan Minot novel, “Evening.” The couple have two children.

