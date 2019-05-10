The upcoming HBO miniseries "The Undoing," starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, has been shooting on the North Fork.

Filming took place Monday through Wednesday on Rocky Point Road in East Marion, with further shoots scheduled for later this month. Public documents specify a cast and crew of 150, a camera crane and a helicopter for the production, an adaptation of the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel "You Should Have Known."

"We scouted a lot of places and settled there because of the beauty of that shore — the starkness and the rocks and the roughness," said location manager Collin Smith, 47, whose credits include "Blue Bloods," "God Friended Me" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." "It's not just a regular beach — it has texture, and so much brush." The beachfront house there, in addition to having the right stately look, he said, had enough backyard space to land a helicopter meant to represent an NYPD aircraft.

Director Susanne Bier (Netflix's "Bird Box") posted an Instagram image Tuesday of herself and Kidman on that Long Island Sound beach, captioned, "Catching some magic hour moments during rehearsal with @nicolekidman #theundoing." Multiple other social-media posts show Grant, playing an acclaimed New York oncologist who goes missing, bundled for cold weather outside a different house, the vacation rental home called Aquaview. One of the crew posted a photo of the helicopter and a Suffolk County Police-styled vehicle in a yard.

Bier additionally posted an image Thursday of herself and "Notting Hill," "About a Boy" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral" star Grant on a couch at an unspecified Greenport home nearby, writing, "Beach house vibes with Hugh Grant."

In "The Undoing," Academy Award-winner Kidman plays Grace Sachs, a successful therapist who on the eve of publishing her first book finds her life torn apart by "a violent death, a missing spouse, and … a chain of terrible revelations," according to an HBO description.