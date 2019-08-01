Colorized 'I Love Lucy' comes to LI theaters

It's an occasion that calls for breaking out the Vitameatavegamin.

In honor of Lucille Ball's birthday on Tuesday — TV's undisputed Queen of Comedy would have turned 108 — Fathom Events is bringing "I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration" to theaters nationwide, including Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, AMC Stony Brook 17 and Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville. The event, being presented with CBS Home Entertainment, will feature colorized versions of five classic episodes and the new featurette "Redhead Tales: Colorizing 'I Love Lucy.' "

Episodes on the bill are "The Million Dollar Idea," in which Lucy and Ethel (Vivian Vance) try to make some lettuce hawking salad dressing; "Lucy Does a TV Commercial," in which she gets smashed on health tonic Vitameatavegamin; "Pioneer Women" which features the world's longest loaf of bread; the sweet confection "Job Switching," wherein Lucy and Ethel get jobs at a candy company; and "L.A. at Last!" (reportedly Ball's favorite) in which Lucy's nose ends up as fiery as her red hair when she meets actor William Holden.

The show starts at 7 p.m. To reserve tickets ($14.50), go to fathomevents.com. And those who come early will get a "Lucy" birthday gift: a specially designed mini poster.