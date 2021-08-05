TODAY'S PAPER
Kristin Chenoweth, LI's Idina Menzel to co-host 'Wicked in Concert'

Kristen Chenoweth, left, and Idina Menzel were the original stars of "Wicked" when it opened on Broadway in 2003. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions;Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"Wicked" is set to reopen on Broadway on Sept. 14, but the show will start casting its magic a couple of weeks earlier with some help from its original stars.

On Aug. 29 at 9 p.m., "Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Score" will air on WNET/13 hosted by Syosset native Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in 2003. The special will featured reimagined arrangements of the show's songs — including the showstopper "Defying Gravity" — by Roslyn Heights son Stephen Schwartz.

A stellar lineup is set to perform including "Sex and the City" actor Mario Cantone, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, "Genius: Aretha" star Cynthia Erivo, country music singer Jennifer Nettles and Valley Stream-raised EGOT winner Rita Moreno. The American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier, will provide musical accompaniment.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

