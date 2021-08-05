"Wicked" is set to reopen on Broadway on Sept. 14, but the show will start casting its magic a couple of weeks earlier with some help from its original stars.

On Aug. 29 at 9 p.m., "Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Score" will air on WNET/13 hosted by Syosset native Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in 2003. The special will featured reimagined arrangements of the show's songs — including the showstopper "Defying Gravity" — by Roslyn Heights son Stephen Schwartz.

A stellar lineup is set to perform including "Sex and the City" actor Mario Cantone, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, "Genius: Aretha" star Cynthia Erivo, country music singer Jennifer Nettles and Valley Stream-raised EGOT winner Rita Moreno. The American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier, will provide musical accompaniment.