James Corden returns to host the 2019 Tony Awards

James Corden at the "Ocean's 8" world premiere

James Corden at the "Ocean's 8" world premiere at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on June 5, 2018. Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni

By The Associated Press
James Corden has been announced as the host of the 73rd annual Tony Awards.

The American Theatre Wing on Tuesday announced that the host of CBS' "The Late Late Show" will preside over Broadway's biggest night which honors the season's best plays and musicals. Corden previously hosted the 70th annual Tonys in 2016.

Corden won a Tony for best performance by a leading actor in a play for his 2012 performance in "One Man. Two Guvnors." 

The 40-year-old says he's "thrilled" to be returning and the "Broadway community is very dear" to his heart.

Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced April 30. The awards will be presented June 9 at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, airing on CBS.

