James Corden to host 'Late Late Show' through 2022

James Corden has been hosting "The Late Late

James Corden has been hosting "The Late Late Show" since 2015. Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Invision/AP / Evan Agostini

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
James Corden isn't looking to give up his night job anytime soon. The British comic will continue his gig as host of CBS' "The Late Late Show” for three more years, the network announced on Monday.

The new contract means that Corden will stay on through 2022. Since Corden took over for previous host Craig Ferguson in 2015, the show has proved a successful companion to "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," which precedes it at 11:35 p.m. Among the most popular segments has been "Carpool Karaoke," in which Corden and a celebrity sing along to popular songs while on the road. The segment has spawned prime-time specials.

No salary details were reported. Corden had been making $4 million to $5 million under his previous contract, so a salary bump is likely.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

