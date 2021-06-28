In the wake of an online petition that criticizes him for a recurring comedy segment portraying some traditional Asian foods as disgusting, late-night talk show host James Corden vows he will do better.

"Our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don't want to make a show to upset anybody," said "The Late Late Show" host Corden, 42, on a recent edition of "Howard 101," one of SiriusXM radio personality Howard Stern's spinoff shows. Corden's long-running segment, "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," challenges guests to either give up a secret or eat such food as a cow's tongue, a salmon smoothie or, among other items, a variety of Asian foods unusual in mainstream America.

"We heard that story," he said of news coverage of the petition, according to multiple outlets' transcribed quotes from the subscription radio service, "and the next time we do that bit, we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods."

He added, according to Newsweek's transcribed quotes: "We completely understand. I don't know when we're gonna do that bit again, but when we do we absolutely won't use any of those foods. It's not for us to determine whether somebody's upset or hurt about something. All we can do is go, 'All right. We get it. We hear you. We won't do that.' "

The Change.org petition — created by Kim Saira, whose June 7 TikTok video saying the segment foments anti-Asian racism went viral, with more than 2.8 million views — explains: "The foods that are presented are meant to be 'gross,' as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead. However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures. He's presented foods such as balut, century old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people."

The petition notes that with the "Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it."

Signed by more than 45,500 people, the petition asks that the segment either be eliminated or different foods used. It also asks for an apology from Corden on his show and for donations to be made to organizations working to help Asian-owned restaurants and other small businesses.

Corden has not commented on social media.