Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in limited series

Jamie Foxx, left, is set to play Mike

Jamie Foxx, left, is set to play Mike Tyson in a limited series executive produced by Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese. Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Amy Sussman, left; HUBLOT via Getty Images / Omar Vega

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Jamie Foxx will star as former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in a limited series now under development from executive producers Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese.

The limited series, "Tyson," has no distributor yet attached. Fuqua ("Training Day") will also direct and Foxx is credited as an executive producer.

"I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time," the Brooklyn-born Tyson, 54, said in a statement to Newsday adding, "I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains."

In 1986, Tyson at age 20 became the youngest heavyweight boxing champion in history. He was convicted in 1992 of raping Desiree Washington, a Miss Black Rhode Island pageant-winner. Released from prison after three years, he restarted his boxing career and entered the entertainment industry, appearing in several movies and TV shows, generally as himself, and starred in a one-man Broadway show.

