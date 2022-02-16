Jericho-raised actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who in a new Super Bowl commercial revisited her character Meadow Soprano of the acclaimed crime drama "The Sopranos," says the spot suggests to her that Meadow and her brother A.J. survived the series' controversial finale.

"I think it was just a moment to be, like, 'Alright, Meadow is doing well, she survived. A.J. is doing well, he survived. They're still close,'" Sigler, 40, said Tuesday on the syndicated entertainment-news program "Extra."

David Chase's acclaimed 1999–2007 HBO series closed on an abrupt screen blackout as mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), his wife Carmela (Edie Falco) and their son A.J. (Robert Iler) sit in a diner booth and Meadow enters through the door, while an ominous man eyes Tony and walks past the booth -- leading many to speculate Tony was shot and killed. The Chevrolet Silverado EV commercial, directed by Chase, recreates the series' opening-credits car ride with Sigler, rather than Gandolfini, driving, and ends with Sigler greeting Iler at a New Jersey restaurant parking lot. On Wednesday, Deadline.com quoted HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys saying that despite talk ignited by the commercial and by the 2021 "Sopranos" prequel movie "The Many Saints of Newark," no "Sopranos" spinoffs are being planned.