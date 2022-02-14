Jamie-Lynn Sigler says watching the "Sopranos"-inspired electric-vehicle commercial in which she starred during Sunday's Super Bowl was an "epic moment" in her life.

"So I watched that all by myself in a hotel room because I'm here [in Los Angeles] for work," the Jericho-raised Sigler, 40, who starred as daughter Meadow on the acclaimed 1999—2007 crime drama "The Sopranos," said Sunday in an Instagram Stories video. "But what does one do to celebrate such an epic moment in their life?" she asked, as the camera pans to two room-service plates stacked atop each other. "Order two desserts, obviously!"

The Chevrolet commercial, directed by series creator David Chase, is a largely shot-for-shot re-creation, with quicker cuts, of the longer title sequence of "The Sopranos." The familiar theme song — Alabama 3's "Woke Up This Morning" — plays, but while James Gandolfini (who played mob boss Tony Soprano) drove a 1999 Chevy Suburban through the Lincoln Tunnel to the New Jersey Turnpike, Sigler drives an all-electric 2024 Chevy Silverado EV.

They pass virtually all the same landmarks — a playground replaces the original's cemetery — until the commercial's end, where instead of arriving home she parks at the Highland, New Jersey, restaurant Bahrs Landing / and charges her SUV at one of the [computer-generated] charging stations. Awaiting her is actor Robert Iler, who played her younger brother A.J. and the two embrace.

"This was hard to keep a secret," Sigler wrote separately on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours.

She told People magazine in an article that ran after the spot aired, "The fact that you hear that 'Sopranos' music, I can imagine everyone's heads turning and being like, 'What is this? What's going on?' Then seeing glimpses of me like, 'Wait, is that Meadow?' I hope it reignites everyone's love for 'The Sopranos.'"

The idea originated with the ad agency for Chevrolet parent GM about six months ago, according to Variety. Multiple permissions were needed, including from HBO, on which the 21 Emmy Award-winning "Sopranos" ran, and from Chase. "David is incredibly — as he should be — precious and delicate and sensitive about … 'The Sopranos,' " Julian Jacobs, one of the involved marketing executives, told Variety.

Chase brought in series' cinematographer Phil Abraham to shoot the commercial on film, as with the original, rather than video. As well, said Gary Pascoe, the ad agency's chief creative officer, in Variety, "It was David's idea to have Meadow and A.J. meet at the restaurant — he thought it added another element of intrigue …. So, on set, we talked about the ending right up to the moment we shot it. Literally. It was changing by the minute, which was a little stressful, but, when he shot it, we all knew we had it."

Sigler told People she and Iler "are still best friends." In a behind-the-scenes featurette GM produced, Sigler says of her iconic series, "Every time you think it's the last time that we're going to all be together, the last time that we're really going to talk about the 'Sopranos' world, [but] there's always something else." Chase's rep said he was unavailable for comment.

Sigler and her husband — Manhasset-born former baseball player Cutter Dykstra, son of retired Mets player Lenny Dykstra — have two children, sons Beau, 8, and Jack, 3.