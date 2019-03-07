TODAY'S PAPER
Jason Priestley on '90210' co-star Luke Perry: 'You burned oh, so brightly Luke'

The 1994 cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" with

The 1994 cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" with Luke Perry, pictured in black jacket, and Jason Priestley, in light green shirt. Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo / AF archive

By Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Print

Jason Priestley, who starred alongside fellow heartthrob Luke Perry on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the hit 1990s TV drama, paid tribute to his dear friend on Thursday.

The actor wrote on Instagram that Perry, who died Monday after suffering a massive stroke at age 52, was “one of those truly special people who really cared.”

Priestley, 49, shared a picture of himself and Perry in their early days and another of them as middle-aged men. The two had been friends for 29 years.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this,” Priestley wrote. “Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon … and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today.”

"You burned oh, so brightly Luke," Priestley continued. "Goodnight Sweet Prince."

Shannen Doherty, Perry’s love interest in the teen drama, paid her respects to the late actor on Tuesday and sent her love to his friends and family.

Perry’s children, Jack and Sophie, broke their silence Wednesday and took to Instagram to remember their father. Jack, 21, wrote: “I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for.”

And Sophie, 18, thanked the hundreds of fans who’ve sent “beautiful and heartfelt messages.”

The CW’s “Riverdale” dedicated Wednesday’s episode to Perry, who played Archie’s father, Fred Andrews, on the show before his death, and said that the remaining episodes would also honor him.

