TV gets its first Black Batwoman

Following the departure of star Ruby Rose from The CW's superhero series "Batwoman," Javicia Leslie will take over the costumed identity while playing a different character.

The network along with Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions announced Wednesday that former "God Friended me" star Leslie, 33, will play Ryan Wilder, who assumes the mantle of Batwoman from Kate Kane, Ruby's character.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement.

She added on Instagram, "For all of the little black girls dreaming to be a superhero one day … it's possible!"

Rose, 34, who had exited through mutual agreement with producers, wrote on Instagram, "I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can't wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!"