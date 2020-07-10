TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

TV gets its first Black Batwoman

Javicia Leslie will take over in the title

Javicia Leslie will take over in the title role of "Batwoman" this fall on the CW series. Credit: The CW

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Following the departure of star Ruby Rose from The CW's superhero series "Batwoman," Javicia Leslie will take over the costumed identity while playing a different character.

The network along with Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions announced Wednesday that former "God Friended me" star Leslie, 33, will play Ryan Wilder, who assumes the mantle of Batwoman from Kate Kane, Ruby's character.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement.

She added on Instagram, "For all of the little black girls dreaming to be a superhero one day … it's possible!"

Rose, 34, who had exited through mutual agreement with producers, wrote on Instagram, "I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can't wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!"

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Naya Rivera attends YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Authorities: 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera believed drowned in lake
Joy Reid currently hosts the weekend show "AM MSNBC picks Joy Reid to replace Chris Matthews
Nick Mohammed, left, co-stars with David Schwimmer in 'Free' bird: NBC debuts Peacock streaming service
Dina Manzo of "The Real Housewives of New 'RHONJ' star's ex pleads not guilty to assault
HBO Max has ordered a 12-episode season of HBO Max orders animated series based on 'Hair Love'
Whitney Houston is one of this year's inductees Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to offer virtual induction ceremony
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search